LSU baseball prepares for SEC road series at Mississippi State

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball is trying to find some life after being swept in back-to-back SEC series. They'll have an opportunity to get on the right track this weekend, but facing No. 13 Mississippi State in Starkville won't be easy.

LSU's offense has been hot and cold this season. They run-ruled Tennessee 16-6 before being swept by Ole Miss and Texas A&M. The Tigers scored eight total runs in their series against the Aggies.

LSU sits at 6-12 in the SEC with four more regular season series to go. They rank ninth in the league with a .280 batting average, but they're near the bottom at 14th for team ERA at 5.08.

The Bulldogs, however, rank in the top three in both categories. They're second in the SEC with a .316 team batting average and third with a 3.42 team ERA.

Game one of this series is set for Friday at 6 p.m. at Dudy Noble Field. The game is available for streaming on the SEC Network+.