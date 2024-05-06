LSU baseball loses 14-4 to No. 1 Texas A&M

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's hopes to sweep No. 1 Texas A&M ended in a thud Sunday afternoon, as the Aggies defeated the Tigers 14-3.

LSU led 3-0 at the end of the third thanks to a 2 RBI home run from Brady Neal in the second and an RBI single from Josh Pearson in the third. However, Texas A&M responded by scoring nine runs in the top of the fifth inning and never looked back.

Still, LSU finished 2-1 in the series against the number one team in the country during a season where the Tigers struggled to defeat SEC opponents; LSU has a 9-15 SEC record this season on top of a 31-18 overall record.

The Tigers face Northwestern State at Alex Box Stadium 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.