LSU baseball first SEC tournament game pushed back to Thursday
HOOVER, ALABAMA - The LSU baseball team has the wait a little bit longer to play in the SEC tournament. As rain on Tuesday has pushed back games forcing the Tigers to play Thursday morning.
LSU will play the winner of 5 seeded Auburn and 12 seeded Kentucky. The Tigers and Wildcats play at 9:30 Wednesday morning. LSU then will play the winner at 9:30 Thursday morning. You can watch the game on the SEC network.
