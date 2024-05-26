LSU Baseball falls to Tennessee in SEC Championship 4-3

Courtesy: @LSUBaseball

HOOVER, AL - LSU Baseball's run in Hoover comes to an end with a loss to Tennessee in the SEC Championship game. They fell 4-3 to the Volunteers.

The Tigers struck first with a Jared Jones solo home run to left field in the first inning. The 471 foot homer was the longest in the SEC Tournament this year.

LSU would only get four more hits against the Volunteers, and they left runners stranded in four innings.

The Tigers tried to make a come back in the bottom of the ninth inning with a Steven Milam RBI double that plated a run, and a Mac Bingham base hit that scored Milam on a fielding error.

They had to empty the tank on the bullpen. Jay Johnson called upon eight pitchers in the championship game. As a staff, the Tiger pitchers gave up 8 hits, 4 runs, walked 4 batters and struck out 14.

Tennessee scored in the third inning from a Billy Amick three run homer, and their next run came in the seventh inning from Hunter Ensley's RBI single to win the SEC Championship.

LSU will head back to Baton Rouge and await their post season fate. They will not host a regional at Alex Box Stadium this year, and instead travel for the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA Selection Show is Monday at 11 a.m. CT.