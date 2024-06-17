Parents of 12-year-old boy injured in Father's Day accident say boy has a long way to go

SLIDELL - A 12-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being critically injured in what officers called a "tragic Father's Day accident."

Grayson Manning was hit by a car Sunday after running into the road while chasing his dog. He was listed to be in critical condition Sunday, but an update from his parents released Monday morning says that he is now stable.

"Grayson had 3 emergency surgeries that according to doctors went well," his parents said. "One to implant something to keep the fluid and swelling in the brain down, one to repair the face and skull injuries, and one to save functioning in his eye. He has an MRI scheduled for this morning to assess spinal injuries. He will have reconstructive jaw surgery and orthopedic surgery on his pelvis scheduled for later this week. Once this is complete they will attempt to remove the breathing tube. He is currently listed in stable condition in the PICU at Children’s Hospital in New Orleans."

Officers with the Slidell Police Department said speed and impairment on the part of the driver who hit Grayson were not factors in the crash.

"Incidents like this are never easy to comprehend, but even harder when it involves a young child," Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.