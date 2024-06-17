85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man arrested for assault after pointing gun at victim during fight

53 minutes 45 seconds ago Monday, June 17 2024 Jun 17, 2024 June 17, 2024 9:29 AM June 17, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at multiple people during an argument. 

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported it arrested Marlon Lewis, 26, on Saturday a month after the initial argument on May 17. The victim told deputies Lewis had come to a home on LA-1 near Jefferson Street and got into an argument with certain other people, and pointed a gun at them to allegedly further his threats. 

Trending News

Lewis was arrested Saturday for aggravated assault with a firearm and simple battery. Deputies also seized a weapon that matched the description the victim gave of the weapon Lewis displayed in May. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days