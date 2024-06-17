Man arrested for assault after pointing gun at victim during fight

NAPOLEONVILLE - Deputies arrested a man for aggravated assault after he allegedly pointed a gun at multiple people during an argument.

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported it arrested Marlon Lewis, 26, on Saturday a month after the initial argument on May 17. The victim told deputies Lewis had come to a home on LA-1 near Jefferson Street and got into an argument with certain other people, and pointed a gun at them to allegedly further his threats.

Lewis was arrested Saturday for aggravated assault with a firearm and simple battery. Deputies also seized a weapon that matched the description the victim gave of the weapon Lewis displayed in May.