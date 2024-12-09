69°
LSU baseball down three spots to No. 8 after 2-2 week

8 years 7 months 2 weeks ago Monday, April 25 2016 Apr 25, 2016 April 25, 2016 10:47 AM April 25, 2016 in LSU Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues
Image: Madeline VeZain, LSU Photography Intern

BATON ROUGE - New national baseball rankings have the Tigers dropping three spots to No.8 after a 2-2 week.

LSU’s next game will be at No. 20 Tulane on Tuesday followed by a three-game series starting on Thursday at No. 9 Ole Miss.

Here is the entire Baseball America Top 25:

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Florida, 36-6, 2
2, Texas A&M, 32-8, 3
3, Mississippi State, 27-13, 7
4, Miami (Fla.), 30-8, 1
5, Florida State, 28-11, 11
6, South Carolina, 33-8, 12
7, TCU, 28-10, 4
8, LSU , 27-13, 5
9, Ole Miss, 31-10, 15
10, Louisville, 31-9, 6
11, Vanderbilt, 30-10, 8
12, N.C. State, 28-11, 14
13, Texas Tech, 31-12, 10
14, Southern Miss, 29-12, NR
15, Rice, 25-13, 13
16, Michigan, 28-10, 18
17, UC Santa Barbara, 25-10, 9
18, Oregon State, 26-10, 22
19, Coastal Carolina, 30-11, 25
20, Tulane, 26-13, NR
21, East Carolina, 26-14, NR
22, Virginia, 26-17, NR
23, UL-Lafayette, 27-13, 24
24, Minnesota, 25-11, NR

25, Oklahoma State, 25-14, NR

Dropped out: (16) North Carolina, (17) Long Beach State, (19) Kentucky, (20) California, (21) Florida Atlantic, (23) Michigan State

