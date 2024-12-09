LSU baseball down three spots to No. 8 after 2-2 week

Image: Madeline VeZain, LSU Photography Intern

BATON ROUGE - New national baseball rankings have the Tigers dropping three spots to No.8 after a 2-2 week.

LSU’s next game will be at No. 20 Tulane on Tuesday followed by a three-game series starting on Thursday at No. 9 Ole Miss.

Here is the entire Baseball America Top 25:

Rank, Team, Record, Previous

1, Florida, 36-6, 2

2, Texas A&M, 32-8, 3

3, Mississippi State, 27-13, 7

4, Miami (Fla.), 30-8, 1

5, Florida State, 28-11, 11

6, South Carolina, 33-8, 12

7, TCU, 28-10, 4

8, LSU , 27-13, 5

9, Ole Miss, 31-10, 15

10, Louisville, 31-9, 6

11, Vanderbilt, 30-10, 8

12, N.C. State, 28-11, 14

13, Texas Tech, 31-12, 10

14, Southern Miss, 29-12, NR

15, Rice, 25-13, 13

16, Michigan, 28-10, 18

17, UC Santa Barbara, 25-10, 9

18, Oregon State, 26-10, 22

19, Coastal Carolina, 30-11, 25

20, Tulane, 26-13, NR

21, East Carolina, 26-14, NR

22, Virginia, 26-17, NR

23, UL-Lafayette, 27-13, 24

24, Minnesota, 25-11, NR



25, Oklahoma State, 25-14, NR

Dropped out: (16) North Carolina, (17) Long Beach State, (19) Kentucky, (20) California, (21) Florida Atlantic, (23) Michigan State