Brian Kelly announces plan to match public's funding of LSU NIL with $1 million donation

BATON ROUGE — LSU head football coach Brian Kelly and his family will match $1 million in donations to name, image and likeness accounts within the school's athletic department, the university said Friday.

The "Kelly Family Million Dollar Match Challenge" will see the Kelly family donate up to $1 million to the Tiger Athletic Foundation’s AD Excellence Fund for every dollar of public support via the Bayou Traditions Football Fund.

"LSU has a long and proud tradition of being one of the elite programs in college football," Kelly said. "In order to remain the nation's elite in this new world of college athletics, we have to be competitive in all areas of our program. I am committed to doing all that we can to win championships at LSU."

The incentive runs from Friday through Feb. 5. Donations can be made here.

Kelly’s donation comes a week after Oklahoma State began working on a restructured deal with Coach Mike Gundy. Gundy has said NIL deals had made it hard for the Cowboys to compete, and news reports in Oklahoma last weekend said part of Gundy’s salary would be reallocated toward revenue sharing with players.

There’s no sign that Kelly and LSU are changing what started as a 10-year $95 million deal for the coach.

Kelly previously committed $1 million to the construction of an improved athletic training room and recovery suite in the LSU Football Operations Facility. The pair of $1 million gifts are the largest ever made by a head coach in university history.