LSU baseball defeats South Carolina after late-inning heroics; Tigers play in SEC Tournament semifinals on Saturday

The Tigers got the best of the South Carolina Gamecocks on Thursday night winning in a close one 11-10.

LSU found themselves down late, but two runs in the 8th and 9th inning helped propel Jay Johnson's squad to victory.

LSU struck first in the 2nd inning when Steven Milliam singled to right field to knock in Josh Pearson, but South Carolina exploded for five runs in the 3rd inning, which included a grand slam after Nate Ackenhausen came in to relieve Thatcher Hurd.

However, The Tiger gained momentum back quickly after a four run 4th inning which included a two run homer from freshman Jake Brown.

South Carolina took back the lead in the 6th inning, pulling ahead of the Tigers 10-7, but that is where the scoring stopped for the Gamecocks.

An error in the 8th inning on a Josh Pearson grounder allowed Michael Braswell and Alex Milazzo to score, but the Tigers still trailed entering the 9th inning.

In the 9th with one out, Alex Milazzo flied out to left field to drive in Paxton Kling, but it was the former South Carolina Gamecock Michael Braswell that stepped up big to drive in the go-ahead run with a single down the left-field line.

LSU gets a day of rest before they play in the SEC Tournament semifinals. They will play the winner of Friday's game between Kentucky and South Carolina on Saturday at Noon. That game will air on the SEC Network