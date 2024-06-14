95°
$$$ Best Bets: "OMAHA, OMAHA!" -Peyton Manning $$$

Friday, June 14 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

Hunter McCann has the best bets for MLB matchups, the NBA Finals, the College World Series and the Stanley Cup Finals!

Friday

NBA Finals: 

Celtics @ Mavericks: Mavericks ML

MLB:

Yankees @ Red Sox: Yankees ML

Rays @ Braves: Braves -1.5

Athletics @ Twins: Twins -1.5

College World Series:

Virginia @ UNC: UNC ML

Florida State @ Tennessee: Florida State +1.5

Saturday

Stanley Cup Finals:

Panthers @ Oilers: Panthers ML

MLB:

TBD

College World Series:

NC State @ Kentucky: Kentucky ML

Florida @ Texas A&M: Texas A&M -1.5

Sunday

College World Series:

TBD

MLB:

TBD

For an in-depth analysis of all these picks, tune into ESPN 104.5 on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. to hear Hunter on Sports Shorts Radio. 

