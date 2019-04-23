LSU Baseball breaks midweek losing streak vs. Lamar 5-3

BATON ROUGE- The LSU Tiger baseball team broke out of their midweek game slump Tuesday night beating the Lamar Cardinals 5-3 at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Landon Marceaux earned a win for LSU throwing 3.0 innings, allowing 3-hits and no runs in his first outing since losing to Southern University.

The Tiger bats were led by Drew Bianco who gave LSU an early lead with a 3-run home run in the bottom of the 2nd inning. He finished the day 2-3 with 3 RBIs and 2 runs.

Matthew Beck would come in to relieve Marceaux and gave up a 5th inning solo home run to Cardinal Robin Adames. That would cut the lead to 3-1.

In the bottom half of the inning, LSU would extend their lead with a pair of sac-fly RBIs. LSU would take a 5-1 lead into the 6th.

Lamar would make things interesting scoring 1-run in the 6th and 1-run in the top of the 9th inning. The Cardinals had the bases loaded, but Devin Fontenot would find his way out of the jam and earn the save.

LSU improves to 27-15 on the year will Lamar drops to 14-27.

Up next, LSU heads on the road for a series against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.