LSU baseball bounces back in game two, beating Florida 16-4

GAINESVILLE - After a rough start to the series in Gainesville, the Tigers bounced back on Friday with an offensive explosion, scoring 16 runs in a 16-4 win over Florida.

LSU had four home runs during the game, including Tre Morgan's first of the year, to set the tempo in the first. Two Tigers had four RBI games in Dylan Crews and Brayden Jobert.

On the mound, Ma'Khail Hillard gets his second win of the year, throwing 5.2 innings with seven strikes and four earned runs.

The Tigers will look to get the series win tomorrow at 11 a.m.