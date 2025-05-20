LSU baseball believes they've earned a top national seed for upcoming NCAA tournament

BATON ROUGE - LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson says he's confident that his Tiger team has done enough during the regular season to earn a top eight national seed for the upcoming NCAA Tournament in a couple of weeks.

"I think we're for sure a top eight national seed," Johnson said before his team heads out to the SEC Tournament.

"I'm not on the committee though, and there's smart people on there that look at this thing hard and make good decisions, but I don't have a doubt in my mind that we're a top eight, you know, national seed, and have earned that."

"We were very consistent throughout the year," Johnson continued. "We're playing our way into a good spot. And I think the consistency of the team is something that in our league it's hard to do. We're 10 and five in the first half, nine and six in the second half, and that nine and six was a really good nine and six because there was four teams in a row there in contention to host regionals."

As the Tigers head out to Hoover Alabama and the SEC Tournament the expectations are that they will hear their name high in the seeding on Memorial Day which would mean LSU would host both NCAA Regional and Super Regional play at Alex Box Stadium.