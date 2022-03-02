54°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU baseball beats UNO 11-3 for 5th straight win

1 hour 20 minutes 19 seconds ago Wednesday, March 02 2022 Mar 2, 2022 March 02, 2022 10:00 PM March 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team wins their 5th game in a row, beating UNO 11 TO 3. The Tigers would hit two home runs. Jacob Berry with one in the 5th, and Cade Doughty with one in the 7th.

LSU would pitch 6 pitchers with Grant Taylor getting the win. Taylor would have 2 strikeouts with no runs in 2 innings. The Tigers will head to Houston next for the Shriners Classic. 

Trending News

The Tigers will face Oklahoma on Friday, number 1 ranked Texas on Saturday, and Baylor on Sunday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days