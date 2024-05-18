LSU baseball beats Ole Miss 9-3 in final regular season game, completes sweep

Credit to LSU Baseball

BATON ROUGE - LSU finished its last regular season game with a 9-3 win over Ole Miss Saturday, meaning the Tigers swept Ole Miss.

This victory represented the first time all season that LSU swept their opponent in a series. The Tigers finished 13-17 in SEC play.

LSU goes to Hoover, Alabama on Tuesday to participate in the SEC Tournament.