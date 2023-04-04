LSU baseball beats Nicholls 12-2, ended game in seventh inning

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers run-ruled the Nicholls Colonels in the seventh inning, beating them 12-2.

The first two innings were scoreless for the Tigers, but things changed pace in the bottom of the third when Tommy White hit a homer over center field and had three RBIs.

With White's help, LSU went up five to one going into the fourth inning and the streak continued from there.

The Tigers scored two in the fourth, traded points in the fifth and scored four more in the sixth inning to wrap up the game.