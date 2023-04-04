77°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball beats Nicholls 12-2, ended game in seventh inning
BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tigers run-ruled the Nicholls Colonels in the seventh inning, beating them 12-2.
The first two innings were scoreless for the Tigers, but things changed pace in the bottom of the third when Tommy White hit a homer over center field and had three RBIs.
With White's help, LSU went up five to one going into the fourth inning and the streak continued from there.
Trending News
The Tigers scored two in the fourth, traded points in the fifth and scored four more in the sixth inning to wrap up the game.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Iowa's Clark: Don't criticize Angel Reese for gesture
-
Candidates for governor have first panel together
-
Preacher arrested, accused of stealing $100k from his day job
-
Championship-winning Tigers invited to White House; Jill Biden backtracks on possible Iowa...
-
Nelson, Waguespack pledging La. turnaround