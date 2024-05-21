LSU baseball beats Georgia 9-1 in first game at SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. - The LSU Tiger baseball team picked up a much-needed win in its opening game at the SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover, Alabama, on Tuesday morning defeating Georgia 9-1.

LSU picked up a tremendous outing from starting pitcher Gage Jump who worked seven innings limiting the Bulldogs to just one run on four hits on just four days' rest.

The Tigers picked up their 14th win in SEC play and appear to have locked up a NCAA Regional bid although selections won't come until next Monday.

Reliever Griffin Herring finished off the final two innings of the game allowing two hits, two walks and a strikeout with no runs allowed.

LSU's offense started fast and continued to put the pressure on the Bulldogs pitching staff as the top of the order reached base in their first two at-bats, staking the Tigers to an early 3-0 lead after two innings.

Josh Pearson, hitting in the four hole, finished the day 2-for-4 with three RBI leading the Tiger offense that collected 14 hits.

The Tigers will now face the third-seeded Kentucky at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday as the format moves to double-elimination. That game can be seen on the SEC Network.