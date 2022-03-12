43°
LSU baseball beats Bethune-Cookman 5-1 in game 2

Saturday, March 12 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - Much better play on the mound today for the Tigers baseball team, as LSU beats Bethune-Cookman 5-1 in game two. 

Tigers pitcher Ty Floyd threw 6 innings, only allowing 2 hits, and 1 run with 8 strikeouts. That's Floyd's 3rd win of the season. As a team the Wildcats only had 4 hits.

Offensively Jacob Berry continued his hot start with his 8th home run of the year, that's his 3rd straight game with a homer. LSU will look to sweep the series tomorrow at 1. 

