LSU Athletics to host NCAA Championship Watch Party at the PMAC
BATON ROUGE - LSU Athletics will host an NCAA Championship watch party at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Sunday, April 2, at 1:30 p.m.
LSU Athletics announced via Twitter that they will be hosting a watch party for the NCAA Championship on Sunday at the PMAC. The upper southeast and upper southwest doors will open at 1:30 p.m.
The championship will see LSU play Iowa, marking both teams' first time in a championship game. Tipoff is at 2:30 p.m.
