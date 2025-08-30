75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU arrives in Clemson for season opener

2 hours 38 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, August 29 2025 Aug 29, 2025 August 29, 2025 9:52 PM August 29, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - After an eight-month layoff, the LSU football team will finally play football again Saturday.

The Tigers arrived in Clemson on Friday ahead of the matchup between No. 9 LSU and No. 4 Clemson. It's the first game between the two schools since the 2019 National Championship game, which LSU won. Saturday's matchup will be the first game between the two schools at Clemson's Memorial Stadium.

LSU is trying to win a season opener for the first time since 2019. The Tigers have lost five straight games to open the season.

Currently, Clemson is a 4.5-point favorite over LSU, according to FanDuel. The Tigers and Tigers kick off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on WBRZ.

