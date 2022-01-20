37°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU-Arkansas gymnastics meet postponed due to COVID-19 issues
BATON ROUGE - LSU Gymnastics' Friday meet with the University of Arkansas is postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Arkansas program.
LSU announced via Twitter on Thursday that the Tigers' Southeastern Conference opener against the Arkansas Razorbacks will be delayed.
Plans to reschedule the event have not been made.
The LSU-Arkansas gymnastics meet scheduled for Friday in the PMAC has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Arkansas program. pic.twitter.com/zsUchHsHdd— LSU Gymnastics (@LSUgym) January 20, 2022
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Customers race to hardware stores to beat freezing temperatures
-
LSU gymnastics has third meet affected in three weeks
-
Corner store partners with nonprofit, providing healthy food options in food desert
-
Teen troublemaker escapes juvenile detention center for a third time
-
Thursday's health report