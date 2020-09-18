Latest Weather Blog
LSU announces successors of coveted #7 and #18 jerseys for 2020 season
BATON ROUGE - LSU football has multiple jersey number that mean more and have history of their own.
The number 7, who is worn by the biggest playmaker on the team will be worn by senior safety Jacoby Stevens.
The Legacy— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 18, 2020
7?? | @jacobystevens7 pic.twitter.com/JB0hyzpxxy
This decision comes after Ja'Marr Chase, who was supposed to wear number 7, opted out ahead of the 2020 season. safety Grant Delpit wore it in 2019.
Meanwhile, number 18 goes to the biggest leaders on the roster. This year, running back Chris Curry and former Southern Lab linebacker Damone Clark will both wear 18.
It’s an Honor to be 18— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) September 18, 2020
Chris Curry | Damone Clark pic.twitter.com/RbY6ZPhr7O
Last year, center Lloyd Cushenberry and linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson wore 18 before heading to the NFL.
