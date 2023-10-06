LSU announces some spring 2024 classes will focus on interaction with AI

BATON ROUGE - LSU's College of Humanities and Social Sciences announced some of the spring 2024 semester courses will focus exclusively on emerging AI technology and how to engage with it.

“HSS prepares students for a human-centered future,” said Troy Blanchard, dean of the LSU College of Humanities & Social Sciences. “These courses are an exciting opportunity to showcase how the humanities and social sciences disciplines often intersect with emerging technologies."

The courses will help students understand how to responsibly engage with AI, how to use it to augment the composition process when writing, and how to ensure transparency about its use in drafting and revision.

The chair of the LSU Department of English, Susan Weinstein, said the relationship between AI and writing should be understood, not resisted.

“Our AI-engaged English courses will immerse LSU students in critical conversations and innovative approaches to thinking, working, and imagining differently in the age of artificial intelligence," Weinstein said.

“This faculty-driven, AI-Engaged Classroom in the Humanities and Social Sciences Initiative underlines our college's role as a leader in advancing this agenda,” said Blanchard. “Our faculty and students are confronting the critical role of AI in shaping the human-centered future of Louisiana, the nation, and the world.”