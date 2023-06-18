LSU and Tennessee College World Series game pushed back to 6:40 p.m.

OMAHA, Neb. - For the fourth time this postseason, weather has affected LSU baseball. Their game against Tennessee has been moved until 6:40 p.m.

The Wake Forest versus Stanford game was delayed in the seventh inning; the two teams didn't get back on to the field until an hour and a half later. The Demon Deacons and Cardinal finished the game at 5:30 with Wake coming back to get the win.

The Tigers and Vols are now slated to play at 6:40 p.m.