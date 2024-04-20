LSU administration refutes student study about drug use on campus

BATON ROUGE - An LSU study exposed high drug use on campus, and now LSU claims the university doesn't have a drug problem and researchers used faulty data.

Rylye Young, one of the student researchers, is at a loss for words.

"I think holistically I don't know how anybody could arrive at the position that lsu doesn't have a drug problem," Young said. "We know with the death of Eli Thomas this past semester that students' lives are at risk from fentanyl."

A zip code that includes much of campus and runs north to downtown had a spike in overdose deaths in 2022. 34 people died, which is more than double the previous year's total.

Another researcher, Rachel Wong, says student's lives are at risk and always have been.

"And the fact that there isn't an expected crisis when there are students who have passed away, whether it be on or off campus, I think it's still important because these are still Tigers," Wong said.

Todd Woodward, LSU's vice president for marketing and communications, criticized the study after it got news coverage.

"LSU does not have an fentanyl, heroin or overdose problem on campus," Woodward wrote in an email.

But after that, the university sent out this email about opioid awareness to students who live in dorms or campus apartments.

Professor Bob Mann, whose students conducted the research, says LSU has a reputation for trying to sweep things under the rug.

"It reminds me of very much the way the LSU dealt with the rape and sexual abuse allegations a few years ago," Mann said. "They denied it, they covered it up, and then when they couldn't do that anymore because it exploded in the press; they had to deal with it, but it was too late and a lot of lives were wrecked."

Wong said student interest in NARCAN was even higher than she expected after their research, as students began asking where they could make it more prevalent.

Mann said the students' work and motivation are solid.

"They love this place and they are concerned about the well-being of students in a way that I'm afraid some administrators aren't, so I'm really proud of them for speaking truth to power," Mann said.