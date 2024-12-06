LSP issues Silver Alert for missing New Orleans woman

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police issues a Silver Alert for a missing 63-year-old New Orleans woman Friday night.

Carolyn Sanders was last seen Friday at University Medical Center, 2000 Canal Street, in New Orleans, where she was discovered missing after walking away from the hospital earlier that day. Sanders suffers from a medical condition that impairs her judgment.

Sanders is a black female with grey hair and brown eyes. She is approximately 5-foot-4 and weighs approximately 173 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white puff jacket and blue jeans. It is believed that Sanders is traveling on foot in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Sanders should immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-6319 or call 911.