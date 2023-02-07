LSP encourages motorcyclists to attend safety training program

BATON ROUGE - In an ongoing effort to increase motorcycle safety across Louisiana, safety officials are offering several training courses for riders.

State troopers say 95 people were killed and over 1,300 people were injured last year as a result of motorcycle crashes in Louisiana alone.

In an attempt to reduce those numbers, riders are encouraged to participate in the Department of Public Safety's "Motorcycle Safety, Awareness, and Operator Training Program."

The program is designed to educate motorcyclists on safety practices, and will teach riders skills such as staying visible, dressing for safety, applying effective riding strategies, and understanding the capabilities and limitations of their bike.

LSP says the hands-on classes aim to help riders avoid being in an accident, and greatly decrease the chance of injury should a crash occur.

For more information on dates and locations, click here.