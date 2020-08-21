LSP: 4 dead after fiery collision in Clinton

CLINTON - An overnight head-on collision on LA 67, north of LA 432, took the lives of four people, including an infant, in East Feliciana Parish.

State Police said 24-year-old Jakyle Hall of Norwood, 22-year-old Brandon Temple, 19-year-old Holley Thomas and 1-year-old Hazel Temple all sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The accident happened at around 9:30 p.m. State Police say Temple was traveling northbound on LA 67, while Hall was traveling southbound. Temple began passing two vehicles in a no-passing zone while approaching a hill. As Temple approached the top, he collided with Hall's vehicle head-on. Both vehicles burst into flames upon impact.

The crash sent ripple effects through the community. At Denham Springs High School a somber mood filled the air. That's where Holley Thomas graduated from school two years ago.

"Holley was just a sweet young lady," Principal Kelly Jones said. "When you'd see her around campus, always had a smile on her face. She always spoke when you'd see her in the hall."

For the Temple family, they're trying to wake up out of a nightmare. They just saw their loved ones hours before the crash at a crab boil in Denham Springs.

"We all don't know what to do right now," Tyler Temple, Brandon Temple's brother said.

Tyler lost his best friend, future sister-in-law and a niece all in one night.

"I loved seeing her smile," Temple said. "I grinned every morning. She made my heart pound."

Thomas and Hazel were inside of Temple's vehicle at the time. Hall was the only person in his car. State Police said the seat belt and alcohol usage is unknown due to the severity of the crash.

As for the family members and those that knew the victims, coping is tough to do.

"When you have 1600 students on a campus for a student to stand out, it's obvious they have an infectious personality," Jones said "Very good smile and carried themselves in a positive manner."

"Can you please pray for us," Temple asked.

The crash ironic and too much to bear for the Gaines family. Yesterday, they held a balloon release for seven crash victims. Four years ago to the day of this crash, they lost seven loved ones on the same road during the same hour.

Autopsies were in the process of being performed on Tuesday afternoon. The coroner reported the infant and mother died from multiple blunt force injuries. The male drivers who sustained burn injuries will likely be autopsied after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A Gofund Me page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. For more information click the following link.