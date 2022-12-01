53°
LPSO seeking two male suspects involved in Killian home invasion
LIVINGSTON PARISH- Authorities are asking for the public's help in locating suspects involved in a home invasion that occurred last week.
According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, two male subjects entered a residence in the Killian area on Feb. 15 around 10:00 p.m.
Officials have reason to believe the suspects may have had a driver waiting for them in the car. The suspects drove off in a dark purple Cadillac with chrome rims.
Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to call the Livingston Parish Detectives Office at (225) 686-2241.
