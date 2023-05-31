Louisiana Supreme Court suspends Ascension council member from law practice for 30 days

PRAIRIEVILLE — An Ascension Parish lawyer who had a violent confrontation with a client in 2021 has been suspended from practicing law for a month.

Corey Orgeron, also a member of the Ascension Parish Council, was convicted of simple battery after a fight with client Roydall Lumar.

The state Supreme Court on Wednesday imposed a suspension of one year plus one day, but suspended all but 30 days. Orgeron will be on two years' probation after the month-long suspension is over.

Two justices disagreed with the decision, saying the term was too harsh even though Orgeron had agreed to it.

"Violations of ... the Louisiana Rules of Professional Conduct are serious. However, the underlying facts in this case are unique and, in my view, the proposed sanction, including 30 days' actual suspension from the practice of law, is disproportionate to the facts," Justice Scott Crichton wrote. Justice Piper Griffin agreed.

Reached by telephone, Orgeron said he was prepared to accept the punishment. "This was a compromise," he said.

The Office of Disciplinary Council opened an investigation after the Oct. 15, 2021, fight at Orgeron's office in Prairieville. At the time, Orgeron said Lumar had shown up at his office acting erratically. He acknowledged striking Lumar but said he was not the aggressor.

The fight came a week after Orgeron was removed from a public meeting for an outburst that was caught on video.

Lumar also was convicted of simple battery.