'Louisiana style:' Cade Beloso's dad smoking gator before LSU matchup with Florida

OMAHA, Neb. - Rodney Beloso, the father of first baseman and designated hitter Cade Beloso, was getting ready for his son's game by smoking an alligator on Sunday.

"Smoking gators, Louisiana style. Geaux Tigers," Rodney said while showing off the almost-ready alligator.

Cade Beloso's dad grilling gator before Game 2 of the #MCWS Finals ???? pic.twitter.com/hQWkdWz4DQ — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) June 25, 2023

Cade has been a force with the bat all season, and hit a home run early on during Sunday's matchup against Florida.