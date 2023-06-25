93°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Louisiana style:' Cade Beloso's dad smoking gator before LSU matchup with Florida

3 hours 35 seconds ago Sunday, June 25 2023 Jun 25, 2023 June 25, 2023 4:00 PM June 25, 2023 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

OMAHA, Neb. - Rodney Beloso, the father of first baseman and designated hitter Cade Beloso, was getting ready for his son's game by smoking an alligator on Sunday. 

"Smoking gators, Louisiana style. Geaux Tigers," Rodney said while showing off the almost-ready alligator. 

Trending News

Cade has been a force with the bat all season, and hit a home run early on during Sunday's matchup against Florida.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days