Louisiana students set to make long distance call to NASA astronauts

LAKE CHARLES - Students at a summer science camp in the Lake Charles are set to dial up the International Space Station in what is being described as the first call from Louisiana to space.

NASA astronauts Frank Rubio and Woody Hoburg will answer prerecorded questions Tuesday morning from those taking part in the Louisiana Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics Advisory Council’s NASA ASTRO CAMP.

The Lake Charles area was affected by two recent hurricanes and the event is designed to help inspire and excite local students participating in a week-long camp experience.

About 300 students will take part in-person, with thousands more joining the session online. NASA is providing a livestream of the event, as well, on its website. It's expected to start at 10:15 a.m.