Louisiana state income tax filing begins, Monday, Jan. 27

Wednesday, January 22 2020
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana Department of Revenue will begin accepting 2019 state individual income tax returns, Monday, Jan. 27, which is the same day the IRS will begin accepting 2019 federal income tax returns.

 On Jan. 27, Louisiana taxpayers can begin filing their state income tax returns electronically through Louisiana File Online, the state’s free web portal for individual tax filers. Louisiana File Online allows taxpayers to:

  •  File returns and pay taxes electronically
  • Check the status of individual income tax refunds
  • Amend current and prior-year tax returns
  • Request a filing extension

 Also on Jan. 27, taxpayers can begin submitting returns to the state through commercially available tax preparation software; or they can download paper tax forms from the LDR website at www.revenue.louisiana.gov/Forms

Updated printed forms will not be available before Jan. 27.

2019 Louisiana Individual Income Tax returns and payments are due May 15, 2020.

LDR has implemented enhanced security measures to protect Louisiana taxpayers from identity theft and other types of tax fraud. 

If returns do not trigger any fraud indicators, taxpayers who are due refunds can expect them within 45 days of the filing date if they file electronically, and within 14 weeks if they file paper returns.

Taxpayers can minimize delays in receiving their refunds by updating their contact information with LDR, including name, address and telephone number. 

If a taxpayer has moved or changed their name since their last tax filing, they should visit www.revenue.louisiana.gov/AddressChange  to provide updated contact information.

