Louisiana returns to Rose Parade for fifth consecutive year; Addis native John Foster set to perform

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana is returning to the Tournament of Roses New Year's parade with a performance from Addis native and "American Idol" finalist John Foster.

The 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, rolls on Jan. 1, and this year's parade marks Louisiana's fifth consecutive year with a presence.

This year's theme is "The Magic of Teamwork," with Louisiana's float featuring a giant pelican chef stirring a flavorful gumbo filled with shrimp, crab, crawfish, onions, peppers and other Gulf Coast ingredients. The float will be led by a shrimp boat hauling in fresh Gulf seafood, the state tourism office said.

“Louisiana is the perfect match for this year’s Rose Parade theme because teamwork is at the heart of everything we do,” Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said. “From our shrimpers and fishermen to the chefs who bring our cuisine to life, a great pot of seafood gumbo takes all of us. Our float, ‘Gulf to Gumbo,’ celebrates that spirit by highlighting the fresh ingredients, bold flavors, and unique culture that draw visitors from around the world.”

The following Louisiana representatives will ride the float:

-Daniel Edgar; Owner, St. Mary Seafood and Marina, featured on History Channel’s Swamp People (Cajun Coast – Premier Sponsor)

- Lance Nacio; Owner, Anna Marie Shrimp (Explore Houma – Premier Sponsor)

- Sarah Stant; 50th Anniversary Amite Oyster Queen (Tangipahoa Convention & Visitors Bureau – Premier Sponsor)

- Presley Clare Womack; Miss Gonzales Jambalaya Queen (Ascension Parish Tourism Commission – Premier Sponsor)

- Nealy Frentz; Musician, Chef and Co-owner, LOLA (Visit The Northshore – Premier Sponsor)

- Mike Strain; Commissioner, Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry (St. Tammany Parish)

- Susan Strain; Veterinarian and Co-owner, Claiborne Hill Veterinary Hospital (St. Tammany Parish)

- Emily Hinrichs; Very Special Miss Louisiana 2025 Ambassador (Tangipahoa Parish)

- “Uncle” Larry Roussel; Owner, Uncle Larry’s Food & Spice Company (St. James Parish)

- Donald Chube, Jr.; Director of Partnerships and Special Projects, Louisiana Office of Tourism (East Baton Rouge Parish)

Louisiana's own rising country star John Foster, who was the runner-up during this year's "American Idol," will provide the mid-parade entertainment.