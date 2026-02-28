Herb Society of America's Baton Rouge Unit hosts 10th annual Herb Day Sale

BATON ROUGE — The Herb Society of America's Baton Rouge Unit hosted its 10th annual Herb Day Sale on Saturday.

The sale provided guests the opportunity to buy a variety of fresh herbs, native plants and garden supplies.

Thousands of vibrant culinary and medicinal herbs were featured alongside local experts who provided visitors with gardening tips.

The event also featured homemade herbal products, crafts, children's activities, food trucks and live demonstrations.