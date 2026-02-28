79°
Latest Weather Blog
Herb Society of America's Baton Rouge Unit hosts 10th annual Herb Day Sale
BATON ROUGE — The Herb Society of America's Baton Rouge Unit hosted its 10th annual Herb Day Sale on Saturday.
The sale provided guests the opportunity to buy a variety of fresh herbs, native plants and garden supplies.
Thousands of vibrant culinary and medicinal herbs were featured alongside local experts who provided visitors with gardening tips.
Trending News
The event also featured homemade herbal products, crafts, children's activities, food trucks and live demonstrations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Early voting to fill State House District 69 seat starts Saturday
-
US and Israel launch a major attack on Iran and Trump urges...
-
Bill Clinton says he 'did nothing wrong' with Epstein as he faced...
-
Louisiana Art and Science Museum celebrates Black History Month on Friday with...
-
Prosecutors seek to keep repeat offender behind bars after fire left man...