Louisiana to have a float in 2026 Rose Parade

2 hours 41 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, August 28 2025 Aug 28, 2025 August 28, 2025 4:00 PM August 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana will once again have a float in the 2026 Rose Parade in Pasadena, California.

This year's float theme is "Gulf To Gumbo," highlighting the State's seafood industry.

American Idol runner-up and Addis Native John Foster will provide the mid-parade entertainment. 

The Rose Parade can be viewed on New Year's Morning on WBRZ. 

