'Let's keep going': American Idol star John Foster sits down with WBRZ

BATON ROUGE—John Foster appears on posters and billboards everywhere, and the cowboy hat-wearing singer from Addis has become one of the most recognizable faces in Louisiana.

“I’ve been saying since I won the golden ticket that I feel like I’ve won,” Foster said. "To think that I've continued to progress, all the way up to the top three, is amazing.”

Week after week, John Foster has progressed through the stages of American Idol. On Wednesday, the singer was welcomed home with a parade, standing atop a crawfish-themed float.

“My hometown visit was proof of the fact that even if I were to be eliminated at number 3, I would forever have a place in the industry,” Foster said. "Addis, Brusly, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Baton Rouge, you've been supporting me in my early days while I was still honing my artistry in those bars, restaurants, and venues.”

But on top of all the support, Foster says his faith has kept him going through the auditions, ups and downs.

“If I didn't have my faith to reassure me that God's plan would always work, and if I didn't have my faith to reassure me that He knows what's right for me, there's a chance I could have given up on music completely.”

Foster says he wants to thank everyone for the support he’s received.

“Always know that I am so thankful, and let's keep going,” Foster said.