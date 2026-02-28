79°
I-10 West reopens after four-vehicle crash closed roadways
PORT ALLEN — I-10 West has reopened after a four-vehicle crash closed all westbound lanes Saturday morning.
The crash involving 18-wheelers occurred around 10 a.m. on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge just before the Butte La Rose exit.
Louisiana State Police originally responded to the crash.
