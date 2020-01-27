52°
Louisiana prison guard arrested in contraband probe

2 days 21 hours 4 minutes ago Friday, January 24 2020 Jan 24, 2020 January 24, 2020 4:47 AM January 24, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Kendrick Reed Photo: KATC

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — A corrections deputy with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has been arrested for malfeasance in office.

Authorities said Kendric Reed, 21, made arrangements with an inmate to bring illegal contraband into the jail in exchange for money, news outlets reported.

Investigators said in a press release Thursday that the arrest is part of what has been a lengthy investigation involving contraband at the jail. Reed was being held at the parish jail on charges of criminal conspiracy and malfeasance in office. No bond has been set at this time.

It was unknown if he has an attorney.

