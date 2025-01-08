Louisiana native discusses dealing with ongoing California wildfires

LOS ANGELES - Thousands of people have evacuated as wildfires devour acre after acre in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Five people have died and at least 1,000 homes and businesses have been destroyed.

Chris Dargin is from Louisiana and works for the Los Angeles Dodgers, he said dealing with a wildfire is much different than the weather events he grew up with in Louisiana.

"It's crazy like anywhere you go in the world, wherever you go in the world there are just natural disasters that occur and in just a matter of moments, your life can change," Dargin said.

Dargin stays 20 minutes away from the outbreaks and was told not to return to work.

"We've been asked to stay home because of the air and how dangerous it can be for us so we are working from home until further notice," Dargin said.

With fires raging, Governor Gavin Newsom of California has called for a state of emergency to deal with the fires, and Dargin is calling for prayers for those who have lost something or someone in the disaster.

"On Tuesday, we were just supposed to have high winds, it wasn't supposed to turn into this massive catastrophe that it is right now. Anything can happen at a blank of eye, so stay prepared and keep your loved ones safe," Dargin said.

Officials have yet to contain any of the fires.