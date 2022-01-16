35°
Louisiana Marathon kicks off Saturday with 5K race
BATON ROUGE - The 2022 Louisiana Marathon kicked off Saturday with people from 42 states and seven countries coming to run through the capital area.
The two-day event started with a 5K and will conclude Sunday with a half-marathon and full marathon.
Watch the video above to hear more about how the pandemic hasn't slowed any of the runners down.
