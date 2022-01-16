35°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Marathon kicks off Saturday with 5K race

3 hours 19 minutes 40 seconds ago Saturday, January 15 2022 Jan 15, 2022 January 15, 2022 10:47 PM January 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The 2022 Louisiana Marathon kicked off Saturday with people from 42 states and seven countries coming to run through the capital area.

The two-day event started with a 5K and will conclude Sunday with a half-marathon and full marathon.

Trending News

Watch the video above to hear more about how the pandemic hasn't slowed any of the runners down.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days