Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana man accused of possessing $3000 in stolen saddles
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A Louisiana man is accused of possessing two stolen rodeo championship saddles together worth more than $3,000.
The Department of Agriculture and Forestry says a Brand Commission inspector arrested Shaquille Oneal Deandre Levi of Batchelor on Thursday, on two counts of illegal possession of stolen things.
Department spokeswoman Veronica Mosgrove says in a news release that the saddles were reported stolen July 2 in Pointe Coupee Parish.
State Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says the inspector arrested Levi and recovered the saddles within days of being told that stolen saddles had been sold.
Mosgrove says they'd been sold to a Beauregard Parish business. She says Levi was arrested in Vernon Parish.
She says she doesn't know whether Levi has a lawyer who could speak for him.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU unveils statue honoring legendary baseball coach Skip Bertman
-
Man arrested after woman found dead inside Pride home
-
'We will succeed if we stay united;' Mayor responds to defaced St....
-
Deadly inferno involving multiple 18-wheelers shuts down I-12
-
Go team: New superintendent signs cheer during pep rally
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar
-
Late Position Battle at Middle Linebacker A Positive for LSU