Louisiana looks to expand nuclear power infrastructure with strategic framework, federal funding renewal

BATON ROUGE — Under the state's first Nuclear Strategic Framework and with a $45 million federal funding renewal, Louisiana officials are preparing for large-scale investment in the future of the state's energy industry.

The investment, a three-year renewal, and nuclear framework were announced at the energy industry conference CERAWeek in Houston, Texas.

"From advancing nuclear development to scaling new technologies, we have the resources, the infrastructure and the workforce to power America’s future while creating opportunity here at home," Gov. Jeff Landry said in a statement.

The nuclear framework will provide a roadmap for how the state will expand nuclear energy infrastructure, strengthen domestic supply chains, and grow high-wage jobs across Louisiana.

State officials say the nuclear framework and the $45 million in Future Use of Energy in Louisiana funding signal a coordinated approach to further strengthening the state's energy infrastructure.

The nuclear framework identifies four areas of priority for the state's nuclear development — nuclear manufacturing, expansion of nuclear generation, uranium fuel conversion and fuel enrichment capabilities. Alongside the framework, energy officials also announced that the state will host a nuclear industry summit this spring to further explore how the state will expand nuclear capabilities.