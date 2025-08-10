89°
Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana Leadership Institute accepting new students as school year begins
BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Leadership Institute, a non-profit after-school program, is accepting new students as they return to school.
The non-profit was started by Congressman Cleo Fields in 1993 for elementary through secondary school-age students. The organization aims to shape young adults into the next generation of leaders and build their confidence.
LLI offers numerous programs for students, including band, media arts and Saturday leadership classes.
Trending News
Anyone wishing to register their child can click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Russia and Ukraine hold fast to their demands ahead of a planned...
-
Louisiana Leadership Institute accepting new students as school year begins
-
2 Your Town visits Zachary
-
Keep watch for shooting stars, one of the best meteor showers is...
-
Elmer Chocolate partners with Florida company, promises more jobs and same sweet...
Sports Video
-
Southern scrimmages on new turf
-
Saints hold practice in California ahead of first preseason game
-
LSU offense looks to make jump in Sloan's second year as coordinator
-
WATCH: LSU head coach Brian Kelly gives update on Garrett Nussmeier's rumored...
-
LSU Football Opponent Preview: Southeastern Lions