Louisiana lawmakers vote to increase their compensation, then some try to take it back

BATON ROUGE (La. Illuminator) — The Louisiana House of Representatives voted 54-35 on Monday to increase its own compensation and the salaries of statewide elected officials, including the governor.

But before the end of the day, some House members tried to take that decision back. Supporting the legislation could be controversial and used against incumbents running for election next year.

Within an hour of approving the proposal, five representatives made formal requests to change their votes on House Bill 1201. Kellee Hennessy Dickerson, R-Denham Springs; Terry Landry, D-Baton Rouge; Ed Larvadain, D-Alexandria; Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas; and Tammy Phelps, D-Shreveport, had all voted in favor of the compensation increases. Later, they requested that their votes be flipped to “no.”

One lawmaker, Rep. Pat Moore, D-Monroe, asked for her vote to be switched the other way, from “no” to “yes”.

Had the five lawmakers who wanted to switch their votes to “no” originally voted against the bill, it would have been enough to sink it. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. John Illg, R-Harahan, needed 53 votes to move on to the Senate for consideration and only received 54.

But as some legislators learned for the first time Monday, revised votes can’t be used to change the fate of a bill. House Speaker Pro Tempore Mike Johnson, R-Pineville, was presiding over the chamber when lawmakers raised questions about the legislation’s outcome as votes were being switched.

“Although you may come to the podium and request [a vote change], and it may even be granted, it’s not going to be reflected as a change if it changes the outcome,” of the bill, Johnson told members.

Dickerson, Miller and Moore were able to switch their votes on the official tally released to the public, but Landry, Larvadain and Phelps submitted their requests too late for them to count.

Vote flipping is a common practice that occurs most days on multiple bills in the Louisiana House. Representatives make a public request to switch their vote in the chamber before adjournment.

“So for future reference, if this ever happens again, you got to be quick to get down there is what I’m gathering,” said Rep. Roger Wilder, R-Denham Springs, who voted for the bill but did not seek a change.

More reimbursements, compensation

Under Illg’s proposal, legislators’ annual salaries of $16,800 wouldn’t go up, but they would receive new types of compensation starting with the 2028 term.

State elected officials haven’t seen their salaries increased in decades, making pay hikes long overdue, according to the lawmaker.

“It’s been over 46 years since the legislators last addressed their own pay. Jimmy Carter was president, and a third of our legislature wasn’t even born yet,” Illg said on the House floor.

If approved, his bill would give legislators a new $500 per month allowance that would be adjusted in increments of $100 to account for inflation based on the consumer price index. These increases could occur annually if inflation is high enough.

All lawmakers would also be reimbursed up to $1,000 monthly for housing expenses toward a residence near the state Capitol. This amount would also increase in increments of $100 based on inflation.

It’s not clear what would qualify as a reimbursable housing expense. Several lawmakers dip into their campaign accounts to cover those costs, and most receive publicly subsidized dormitory rooms at the Pentagon Barracks next to the Capitol. These accommodations cost just a few hundred dollars per month, well below the market-rate rent in the immediate area.

Illg’s bill also doesn’t clarify whether the housing reimbursements can cover mortgage payments, instead of rent, and utility bills. Several legislators own houses or condominiums in Baton Rouge that they use during the session.

In addition to those new allowances, lawmakers would be able to draw their daily stipend, which is currently $178, up to 10 days more per month for legislative work outside of the Capitol. They could also draw mileage reimbursements for legislative travel other than to the Capitol up to 10 days per month.

Higher salaries for governor, statewide officials

Illg’s proposal would also raise salaries for the governor and other statewide elected officials, positions that he said haven’t been adjusted in two decades.

In 2028, the governor’s salary would go from $130,000 to $174,000 per year, the same amount a member of the U.S. House of Representatives makes annually.

Louisiana’s other six statewide elected officials would see their annual pay increase from $115,000 to $154,000.

“We all recognized we have multiple congressmen and only one governor,” IIlg said. “When you consider the governor’s wide-reaching responsibilities, it seems like the appropriate measure.”

In addition to the salary boost, each statewide elected official except the governor would receive a $1,000 monthly allowance starting in 2028. The payments would increase in $100 increments similar to the state lawmaker allowances, under the proposal.

Starting in 2032, all statewide elected officials would also see their salaries rise at a rate based on personal income growth in Louisiana. Those pay adjustments could continue every four years.