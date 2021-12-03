Louisiana honors fallen service members and their families with lights display

BATON ROUGE - A lights display has been set up near Veteran's Memorial Park to honor those who lost their lives defending our country.

Governor John Bel Edwards and Secretary for the Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs Joey Strickland announced the U.S. Armed Forces Memorial Grove of Lights Friday afternoon. The tribute is available for viewing from Dec. 3 until Jan. 7 at 599 State Capitol Drive facing the Governor's Mansion. Governor Edwards said the display is meant to honor Gold Star families as well as those who gave their lives in the line of duty.

"These men and women, of all military branches, who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the freedom that we all enjoy, have paid a tremendous price in doing so, and they deserve to be honored and remembered," Governor Edwards said. "As a veteran, I know that when a loved one makes the commitment to serve, their families serve right along with them. We owe them our gratitude and will keep them in our prayers."

Strickland says as a combat veteran and the father of one, he understands the sacrifices families make when their loved ones enter the military.

"I also understand how difficult it is, especially during the holidays, to carry the burden and memories of those who have been lost on the battlefield in service to our nation," Strickland said.