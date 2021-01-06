Louisiana hits new records for single-day COVID cases, hospitalizations

BATON ROUGE - Another spike in Louisiana's coronavirus case count has led to a new state record for a single-day increase in cases, as well as a record amount of hospitalizations, since the onset of the pandemic last year.

The Louisiana Department of Health recorded 6,882 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, eclipsing the last single-day record set about a week ago. Concurrent hospitalizations also rose to 1,993 statewide, surpassing the previous record of 1,991 set during the early days of the pandemic in April 2020.

Wednesday's data also showed a significant shift in the positivity rate, with more than 18 percent of new tests across the state coming back positive.

State and federal officials had warned there would be an influx of new cases in the wake of Christmas and New Year celebrations. So far that prediction has come to pass, with the new cases reported Wednesday outpacing surges seen in the wake holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving.

You can read more on Louisiana's latest coronavirus data here.