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Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class

1 hour 31 minutes 39 seconds ago Monday, April 20 2026 Apr 20, 2026 April 20, 2026 9:40 PM April 20, 2026 in Sports
By: Ben Dackiw

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in Ducted its 2026 class. 10 figures from the history of high school sports in Louisiana took their places among the greats.

Among the class was former Southern Lab and LSU women's basketball star Quianna Chaney and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame 2026 Class:

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  • Patrick Surtain Sr.
  • D.J. Augustin
  • Quianna Chaney
  • Alexis Rack
  • Sid Edwards
  • Paul Trosclair
  • Gladys Edwards
  • Wally Smith
  • Ed Daniels
  • Ricky Bourgeois

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