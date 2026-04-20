Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class

BATON ROUGE - The Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame in Ducted its 2026 class. 10 figures from the history of high school sports in Louisiana took their places among the greats.

Among the class was former Southern Lab and LSU women's basketball star Quianna Chaney and Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards.

Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame 2026 Class: