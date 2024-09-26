Louisiana Fortify Homes Program lottery doubles number of grants available; 600 to be awarded

BATON ROUGE — While the application window for the latest round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program grants has closed, the Louisiana Department of Insurance has doubled the number of grants available in the lottery after nearly 12,000 homeowners applied for the grant lottery.

According to Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple, over 11,700 homeowners signed up for the lottery, which will award grants of up to $10,000 to homeowners who upgrade their roofs to a stronger standard. After adding 300 grants, 600 will be available to those drawn in the lottery.

The program sent emails this week to inform registrants if they were selected to participate, placed on a waitlist or not selected to participate during the randomization process.

“The high level of engagement shows that Louisianans recognize the need to build more resiliently, but it also underscores how much work lies ahead,” Temple said. “Whether registrants were selected, their decision to participate will demonstrate to the legislature that we need to continue supporting the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program.”

Anyone interested in receiving information about future grant rounds, including registrants who were not selected to participate in this round, can sign up for email alerts here.