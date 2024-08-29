Latest Weather Blog
Registration for Louisiana Fortify Homes Program lottery opens in September; only 300 grants to be awarded
BATON ROUGE — Registration for the next round of Louisiana Fortify Homes Program grants opens in just under three weeks.
Registration for the lottery for the 300 grants and 200 spots on a waitlist, which will fund the fortification of homes along Louisiana's coast, will open on Sept. 18 at 8 a.m. and close on Sept. 20 at 5 p.m. Previous grant rounds operated on a first-come, first-served basis, registration for this and future rounds will be conducted using a lottery system, the Louisiana Department of Insurance said.
The program provides grants of up to $10,000 for homeowners to upgrade their roofs to the Insurance Institute for Business & Home Safety’s FORTIFIED Roof Standard, which includes strengthening the home against severe storms, high winds and wind-driven rain.
Homeowners who attempted to apply during a previous round of grants but were not selected will need to register for this round, the department added.
Residents in the following parishes qualify to enter the lottery:
- Ascension
- Assumption
- Calcasieu
- Cameron
- Iberia
- Jefferson
- Lafourche
- Livingston
- Orleans
- Plaquemines
- St. Bernard
- St. Charles
- St. James
- St. John the Baptist
- St. Martin
- St. Mary
- St. Tammany
- Tangipahoa
- Terrebonne
- Vermilion
Homeowners are required to create a profile in the LFHP system before registering for the lottery and may do so by visiting the program's website and clicking the login button. Homeowners who previously created a profile may continue to use it.
To find out if your home qualifies, click here.
